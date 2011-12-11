Longtime Bears GM Angelo could be on way out of Chicago

Longtime Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Angelo could retire this offseason based at least in part on how the season ends, multiple general managers and executives from other teams have told me at various times this season.
Last year, Angelo brought in a close associate, Tim Ruskell, to join him in the front office. Several executives I spoke to believe Ruskell would get an opportunity to take over the GM role if Angelo leaves.
If the Bears GM job did open up, however, there would be significant interest in it, including among the young A-list candidates who are seen as up-and-comers in the NFL executive ranks.