London's Olympic Stadium in line to host NFL games?

London mayor Boris Johnson has spoken with league officials about hosting regular-season games at the city's Olympic Stadium, which is set to reopen in 2014.
The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but where does our panel of experts rank your favorite team? **More...**
Johnson is chairman of the London Legacy Development Corporation, which oversees the arena.
Talks with league officials were described by a mayor's spokesman as "exploratory," according to the BBC. Wembley holds rights to the NFL until 2017 after signing an exclusive five-year deal with the league.
The New England Patriots waxed the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, marking the sixth consecutive year that London hosted a regular-season contest. Wembley will host two NFL games next season.
London has become the home base of international play, and it's no surprise Wembley has competition for the role of host.