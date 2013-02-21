London Fletcher undecided on retirement from NFL

Linebacker London Fletcher, whose consecutive games played streak hit 240, told The Washington Post that he's still evaluating his heath and has yet to make up his mind one way or another.
"I think we all, as athletes, have to imagine ourselves not playing football," Fletcher said Wednesday. "If you don't picture yourself not playing, then you won't be prepared. So obviously I have thought about that. I have thought about that for a number of years. So it's just a matter of taking it one day at a time. It's a process, again. I'm not going to rush anything, just continue to see how I feel."
Fletcher not only was the Redskins' leading tackler in 2012 with 139. He was one of the veteran leaders who lined up behind Robert Griffin III as the rookie quarterback took charge during the Redskins' seven-game winning streak into the playoffs.
Losing Fletcher would be a huge blow both on the field and in the locker room. There is no question the 15-year veteran still can produce (tied for eighth in the league in tackles). Whether or not he wants to go through the grind of a 16th season is the only question he'll have to answer.