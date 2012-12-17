London Fletcher: Stadium security 'assaulted' family

Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher joined "NFL AM" on Monday to share his account of what his family endured the previous day at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Reports surfaced after the Redskins' 38-21 win over the Browns that Fletcher's relatives were involved in an altercation with Cleveland fans. Fletcher on Monday largely gave those fans a pass and pointed the finger at stadium security.
"I'm from Cleveland. I know Browns fans. They're rabid fans, and they love their team," Fletcher said, "but I guess in the stadium, (my family was) being harassed. The situation that led to people being arrested was stadium security. One of the stadium security guys assaulted one of my family members. So instead of diffusing the situation, he escalated the situation."
Fletcher confirmed that Yvette Robinson, his 57-year-old aunt, was hospitalized with "neck injuries and stuff like that," but denied she suffered a heart attack during the skirmish. The linebacker also confirmed his young cousin was attacked.
"It's my understanding from the moment they got out of their car, (my family members) were harassed by Browns fans and things like that, even all the way up into the stadium," Fletcher said. "(I) had a 13-year-old cousin who was hit in the face prior to the game. ... He wasn't hurt like that, he is OK."
Fletcher was remarkably poised discussing what his family went through at the stadium, but the matter isn't about to disappear.
"Still details are emerging," Fletcher said, "but this is the understanding that I have gotten, so it's an ongoing legal situation, and we'll be moving forward."