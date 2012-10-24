London Fletcher's consecutive-games streak in danger

After playing in 231 consecutive games over 15 NFL seasons, London Fletcher has earned the benefit of the doubt.
But two separate health issues have placed the Washington Redskins linebacker's amazing playing streak in extreme jeopardy.
Fletcher, 37, injured his right hamstring in the second half of the Redskins' 27-23 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. He also has been dealing with balance problems that he reported to the team Monday.
According to The Associated Press, Fletcher attended practice Wednesday but didn't participate. He told reporters, "I did what I could," as he limped off the field. He made two doctor visits after practice.
Fletcher hasn't missed a game since coming into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. He and Ronde Barber usually are tied on the active list for consecutive games played, but Fletcher has a one-game edge because of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week.
This is a streak that doesn't get near the publicity it deserves.