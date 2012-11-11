Around the League

Lombardi: It's time to bench Eagles' Michael Vick

Published: Nov 10, 2012 at 11:29 PM

It's time for Michael Vick's starting days to end in Philadelphia, NFL Network analyst Michael Lombardi said Sunday morning.

Vick and the Eagles have struggled mightily and sit with a 3-5 record. Some fans have begged to see rookie quarterback Nick Foles in the lineup. Lombardi agrees.

Lombardi: No confidence in Philly

If Eagles fans could vote on their team, Andy Reid and Michael Vick would be gone, Michael Lombardi says -- and rightly so. More ...

"I think Nick Foles needs to start," Lombardi said on "First on the Field."

The rationale was that the Eagles need to see what they have in Foles if Vick is not the long-term answer. He admitted, however, that it will be difficult to evaluate Foles or anyone else playing behind the Eagles' porous offensive line.

The Eagles have the No. 30 scoring offense in the NFL, and Vick has thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled 10 times.

The question is: Are the Eagles prepared to scrap 2012?

That's what happens if they abandon Vick and move on to Foles. The rookie out of Arizona had a promising preseaon but has never played a regular season NFL game. At 3-5, the Eagles could still make the playoffs if the team got its act together. Going to Foles would be an admission that the organization is ready to give up on this season in order to see if Foles can be the starter moving forward.

And that admission could lead to jobs lost.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

