Lombardi: It's time to bench Eagles' Michael Vick

It's time for Michael Vick's starting days to end in Philadelphia, NFL Network analyst Michael Lombardi said Sunday morning.
Vick and the Eagles have struggled mightily and sit with a 3-5 record. Some fans have begged to see rookie quarterback Nick Foles in the lineup. Lombardi agrees.
Lombardi: No confidence in Philly
The Eagles have the No. 30 scoring offense in the NFL, and Vick has thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled 10 times.
That's what happens if they abandon Vick and move on to Foles. The rookie out of Arizona had a promising preseaon but has never played a regular season NFL game. At 3-5, the Eagles could still make the playoffs if the team got its act together. Going to Foles would be an admission that the organization is ready to give up on this season in order to see if Foles can be the starter moving forward.
And that admission could lead to jobs lost.