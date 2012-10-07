Lombardi: Danny Amendola is St. Louis Rams' best

NFL Network analyst Michael Lombardi called Danny Amendola the best player on the St. Louis Rams' roster. The former NFL personnel executive said Sunday on "First on the Field" that the Rams immediately should sign the free agent-to-be to a long-term contract.
"If I were the Rams right now, I'd go after Danny Amendola," Lombardi said. "He's going to be a free agent at the end of the season ... I'd offer him a contract right now because this is the best time to sign him, because he's worried about what is my marketability going to be like ... he's their best player."
Quarterback Sam Bradford and defensive end Chris Long might have some issues with that "best player" evaluation.
Amendola had 32 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns in four games before suffering a separated shoulder during Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals. He's out for at least six weeks.
Amendola certainly has been Bradford's best receiver option, but the Rams still need a clear-cut No. 1 wideout. The Rams will never get the best out of Bradford without one. Amendola is a Wes Welker type of player who's best working underneath.
The third-year pro has been one of the top receivers in 2012, but the Rams still are the No. 29 passing offense and No. 25 in scoring. Bradford needs more to work with in St. Louis.
Amendola was shown hurling his helmet in the hallway on the way to the locker room after the injury. There couldn't be a worse time to miss a significant amount of time -- a contract year.