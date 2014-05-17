Around the League

Logan Thomas, Cards rookie QB, rejects 'project' label

Published: May 17, 2014 at 03:15 AM
Most quarterbacks taken on Day 3 of the draft are deemed "projects" by NFL teams. Arizona Cardinals rookie Logan Thomas, a fourth-round pick, however, rejects that term.

"I think I'm a lot more ready than people think," he said Friday, per the Associated Press. "I think people labeled me as a project simply off stats, which I can understand what they see, what they think."

Thomas said people use the word project when "you're thinking of building something from the ground up," and believes his issues aren't so deep.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Thomas pointed to his offseason work where he began the process of correcting mechanical mistakes. Still, scouts see him as a raw athlete with a long road to playing quarterback in the NFL.

"He's got 25 or 30 (game) tapes out there," NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock said last week. "Twenty-three of them are bad."

Following the draft, Around The League's Chris Wesseling dissected when to expect this year's rookie quarterbacks to make their first start. The esteemed seer has so little faith in Thomas that he predicted Thomas would eventually be converted to tight end. (Ouch.)

Thomas knows he won't get a shot to play in 2014 -- he'll fight for a roster spot behind Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton -- and said he hopes to get his chance in Arizona down the road.

Thomas might not like the tag, but he is the definition of a quarterback project.

