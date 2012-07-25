Lofa Tatupu, Atlanta Falcons part ways after injury

Tatupu, who underwent surgery Tuesday, signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract that included $600,000 in guaranteed money in March. According to a source with knowledge of Tatupu's contract, it included a "split" for the 2012 season. A "split" allows a team to pay players at a reduced base salary should they be placed on a list other than the active roster. Tatupu's split was for $400,000 and might be close to the agreed-upon terms of the settlement.