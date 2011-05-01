Locker, Ponder picks are among some of draft's most puzzling

I'm not going to dump on the Vikings for picking Ponder at No. 12, although they might have been able to get him later. They just have some questions along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as in the secondary that might still be concerns -- especially with other teams in the division stocking up at positions to take advantage of some of those weaknesses. Miami doesn't have a ton of glaring needs, except for quarterback and they didn't even bother -- in part because of where its draft picks lined up. The Dolphins better have a solid plan in free agency, otherwise not much could change from last season.