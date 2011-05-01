Locker, Ponder picks are among some of draft's most puzzling

Before NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks unveils his draft grades for every team, our experts discuss the teams that were "draft losers:"
Vic Carucci: Two teams really reached
The Vikings and Seahawks left me scratching my head with their drafts. It didn't seem to make much sense for the Vikings to bypass quality players in areas of need (DT Nick Fairley and CB Prince Amukamara) to reach for QB Christian Ponder with the 12th overall pick. The Seahawks clearly had a much higher grade on OT James Carpenter than most others had for players at the same position, such as Derek Sherrod, who was there for the taking. Another strange decision was taking guard John Moffitt in the second round rather than address other needs such as quarterback and defensive tackle.
Jason La Canfora: Titan-ic risk
The Titans, to me, took a big risk taking Jake Locker at No. 8, when comparable QBs went in the second round or later. That pick will define this draft for them and this new regime, post-Jeff Fisher. Locker could be making $25 million guaranteed with $45 million max value if we're playing under 2010 operating rules. And Andy Dalton, a QB the Titans also liked, went 35th overall, a spot where the player picked in 2010 earned $3.5 million guaranteed and a max of $5.3 million ... Will Locker be better than Dalton, much less five-times better? Time will tell.
Steve Wyche: Dolphins take a pass on QB
I'm not going to dump on the Vikings for picking Ponder at No. 12, although they might have been able to get him later. They just have some questions along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as in the secondary that might still be concerns -- especially with other teams in the division stocking up at positions to take advantage of some of those weaknesses. Miami doesn't have a ton of glaring needs, except for quarterback and they didn't even bother -- in part because of where its draft picks lined up. The Dolphins better have a solid plan in free agency, otherwise not much could change from last season.