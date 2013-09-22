Locker leads Titans over Chargers with late TD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jake Locker threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to rookie Justin Hunter with 15 seconds left and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 Sunday.
The Titans (2-1) had lost nine straight to San Diego in a skid that spanned two states and two decades.
Locker ended the slide by completing seven passes to six different receivers for 94 yards on the game-winning drive.
He finished with 299 yards passing and also ran for 68 yards.
The Chargers' final play featured a handful of laterals and even a kick of the ball trying to keep it alive before the game ended.
San Diego (1-2) led most of the game despite having three starters out because of injuries and lost a fourth to an injured foot in the first half.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press