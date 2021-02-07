Around the NFL

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2020 season

Published: Feb 06, 2021
Saturday night celebrates another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LV less than 24 hours away.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2020 season:

Pepsi Rookie of the Year: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Microsoft Surface: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Microsoft Surface: Washington DE Chase Young

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Offensive lineman Alan Faneca﻿, head coach Tom Flores﻿, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, safety John Lynch, quarterback Peyton Manning﻿, scout Bill Nunn, wide receiver Drew Pearson, defensive back Charles Woodson

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Visa: Washington QB Alex Smith

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year: Hail Murray touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins

Deacon Jones Award: Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate Chase Claypool touchdown

AP Coach of the Year Presented by Bose: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

DraftKings Breakout Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Fan of the Year Presented by Subway: Tennessee Titans fan Brandon Galloway

AP Most Valuable Player Delivered by Pizza Hut: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's ascent were unlikely to have happened if not for the work of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

The Packers are hiring Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

