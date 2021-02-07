Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Teddy Bridgewater had his ups and downs on the field in his first season with the Carolina Panthers, but as has been the standard during his six-year career so far, he exemplified character and gamesmanship throughout.

Thusly, Bridgewater received the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award during NFL Honors on Saturday.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, awarded since 2014, is given to the player "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," per the league.