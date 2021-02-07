Around the NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Published: Feb 06, 2021 at 09:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Voters haven't yet fatigued of recognizing Aaron Donald as the most dominant defensive player in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle took home his third AP Defensive Player of the Year award in the past four seasons, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.

Donald edged Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher ﻿T.J. Watt﻿, 27-20, in the voting. Miami Dolphins cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ had the other three votes.

In 2020, Donald continued his dominant ways. The pocket-crumbler generated an NFL-high 76 quarterback pressures, including playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. He finished second in sacks with 13.5.

The 29-year-old is a menace for quarterbacks, tossing aside blockers to antagonize signal-callers. Unfortunate was the offensive lineman tasked with blocking him one on one, as most of those instances ended disastrously for the offense.

Donald finished fourth in sack-rate (2.9%) among all players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps, including playoffs. Given that most of his snaps come from the interior -- where it's easier for offenses to double team and send extra help -- that figure remains ridonkulous compared to his contemporaries on the edge.

It's not just that he gobbles up QBs and destroys pockets, Donald wrecks plays and allows others on his squad to earn tackles and sacks. There is no greater threat to a quarterback than Aaron Donald when the ball is snapped.

Donald's 85.5 career sacks rank third-most in a player's first seven seasons since the NFL began tracking individual sacks in 1982. Only Reggie White (110.0) and DeMarcus Ware (99.5) had more in the same span. Donald is making his hay inside at a rate never before seen.

Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman heaped the highest praise possible on Donald during the Rams' wild-card win over Seattle:

"I played against Reggie White, I played against Lawrence Taylor," Aikman said. "I gotta tell you, this Aaron Donald is the best defensive player that I've ever seen. He's really remarkable -- he should be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and I think he should be getting some votes for MVP of the entire league. He's that good."

Win another DPOY award, Donald did.

The Rams DT became just the third player in NFL history to win three DPOY awards, joining J.J. Watt and Taylor. Donald and Joe Greene (two) are the only players listed as defensive tackles with multiple DPOY awards.

Donald was the best defensive player on the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL during the 2020 regular season. More than most seasons, L.A. moved Donald around the formation to get advantageous matchups. It worked with aplomb in Brandon Staley's only season as defensive coordinator with the Rams.

A postseason rib injury sapped the superhuman force from Donald in the Divisional Round. If anything, his place as the best defender in the league was proven in that game. Sans a full-strength Donald, the Rams D had its worst performance of the year.

When healthy, no one disrupts an offense like Aaron Donald﻿. No one.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2020 season

Here are the winners from Saturday's "NFL Honors" award show celebrating the 2020 NFL season.
news

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's ascent were unlikely to have happened if not for the work of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

The Packers are hiring Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

