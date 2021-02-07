Around the NFL

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Published: Feb 06, 2021 at 08:11 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Before the season, the Bills were expected to make the playoffs. They were consensus favorites to win their division. It wasn't outrageous to think they could win twice in the postseason and reach the AFC Championship Game.

How they got there is easily understood now, with the hindsight of 19 games, but their path was completely unexpected just a few months ago. That is, no one knew Buffalo would boast one of the best offenses in football.

By the numbers, no team improved more on that side of the ball. One could argue no player on either side improved more than ﻿Josh Allen﻿, who catapulted into MVP contention in Year 3. He didn't do it alone, of course.

The guy behind the guy is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. And he's the 2020 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Daboll was named the winner at NFL Honors on Saturday. Consider it the culmination of three years working alongside Allen, who entered the league as one of the rawest top-10 QB selections in recent memory.

The two arrived in Buffalo just a few months apart, but success was not immediate. The Bills ranked 31st in offensive DVOA that first season. They were 21st last year. This year they were fifth. Accordingly, their scoring offense soared to second in the league at 31.3 points per game, an 11.7-point increase from the previous campaign.

After reaching the postseason in 2019 on the strength of a top-ranked defense, the Bills won the AFC East this season and earned their first playoff win in 25 years largely because of their offense.

That began with Daboll helping Allen become a more accurate passer -- his completion percentage has risen from 52.8 to 58.8 to 69.2 since 2018. The 45-year-old OC also adjusted his schemes to better match Buffalo's personnel, boosted by the addition of ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, and fashion a consistent downfield attack. From Week 1 on, Daboll's unit took over games against defenses both poor and premier (see: Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Colts).

The former longtime Patriots assistant had been an offensive coordinator for three NFL teams prior to joining Sean McDermott's staff. But never for longer than two years. Even a stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator, which produced a national championship, lasted just one season.

Daboll has found a home in Western New York and, after drawing interest for a pair of head-coaching vacancies, will be back for more in 2021. That could be a super development for the Bills.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2020 season

Here are the winners from Saturday's "NFL Honors" award show celebrating the 2020 NFL season.
news

Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

The Packers are hiring Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW