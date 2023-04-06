Around the NFL

Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

Published: Apr 06, 2023 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marvin Jones is getting back together with his ex after two years apart and already notices a difference.

Jones played five years with the Detroit Lions, from 2016-2020, spanning the end of the Jim Caldwell era and through the disastrous Matt Patricia reign. The receiver spent the past two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before inking a free-agent deal to return to Detroit.

As with most players, Dan Campbell's changes to the franchise have gotten rave reviews.

"It's a new feel for sure," Jones said Wednesday. "And I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, 'Hey, Marv, it's different, you're going to love it.' The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same. So I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here and, why not?"

Related Links

Jones is the latest to highlight the cultural change Campbell has brought to the Lions. As we saw last season on HBO's Hard Knocks, the energy in the building is pervasive, and having a host of former NFL players helps the relationships between the staff and the locker room.

Continuing the positive momentum from last season's end-of-year run is key for Campbell. On paper, the Lions made upgrades that should see them enter the season as NFC North favorites. However, we've seen previous Detroit clubs collapse under the weight of expectations. Can Campbell avoid reversion like so many in the past?

Detroit added Jones to help replace DJ Chark, who signed in Carolina. He joins a burgeoning Lions offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds. At 33, coming off a 529-yard season in 16 games in Jacksonville, Jones profiles as a veteran presence who can be relied upon but isn't the 1,100-yard guy Detroit saw in 2017. But Jones is confident he can still make plays as he gets up in age.

"I'm going to still move like I always do," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Y'all will see."

Jones will don No. 0 in Detroit. He wore 11 during his first tenure with the Lions, a number Kalif Raymond currently sports.

"It was a family decision," Jones said. "They voted, and I was just like, 'Let's do it.' Be the first one to rock the 0 in Detroit, so why not?"

Former Lions fullback John Olszewski wore 0 in 1961, and George Plimpton famously wore No. 0 in the 1963 preseason when doing research for the book, "Paper Lion."

Jones joins Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Giants WR Parris Campbell and Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting as players who have announced they'll wear 0, which the league made available for players to wear starting this season.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Last year, Marcus Mariota entered the offseason as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. Fast-forward to this spring and the former No. 2 overall pick has joined the Eagles to hold a clear backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

Part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason overhaul was parting ways with Leonard Fournette, which has opened the door for Rachaad White to take over as the starting running back.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

news

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon runs 4.42-second 40-yard dash at private workout

Illinois CB prospect Devon Witherspoon held a strong private workout on Wednesday after a hamstring injury held him out of the 2023 Scouting Combine and his school's pro day.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throwing session with WR Calvin Ridley

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence got a throwing session in with WR Calvin Ridley, who joins Jacksonville after serving a year-long suspension.

news

Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says Chase Young's health is a "big part of the conversation" on picking up his fifth-year option.

news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst plans to become rookie QB's 'best friend'

New Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says "tight ends are always a quarterback's best friend" as Carolina holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE