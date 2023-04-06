Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

Jones is the latest to highlight the cultural change Campbell has brought to the Lions. As we saw last season on HBO's Hard Knocks, the energy in the building is pervasive, and having a host of former NFL players helps the relationships between the staff and the locker room.

Continuing the positive momentum from last season's end-of-year run is key for Campbell. On paper, the Lions made upgrades that should see them enter the season as NFC North favorites. However, we've seen previous Detroit clubs collapse under the weight of expectations. Can Campbell avoid reversion like so many in the past?

Detroit added Jones to help replace DJ Chark, who signed in Carolina. He joins a burgeoning Lions offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds. At 33, coming off a 529-yard season in 16 games in Jacksonville, Jones profiles as a veteran presence who can be relied upon but isn't the 1,100-yard guy Detroit saw in 2017. But Jones is confident he can still make plays as he gets up in age.

"I'm going to still move like I always do," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Y'all will see."

Jones will don No. 0 in Detroit. He wore 11 during his first tenure with the Lions, a number Kalif Raymond currently sports.

"It was a family decision," Jones said. "They voted, and I was just like, 'Let's do it.' Be the first one to rock the 0 in Detroit, so why not?"