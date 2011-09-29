Lions won't try to hurt Romo, but it might be hard to avoid it

"Obviously he's dealing with pain when he's getting hit repeatedly," said Ndamukong Suh, who might be the last guy you want bearing down on you when one of your lungs was recently deflated. "So you want to obviously still have him uncomfortable and attack him any way we can to affect his game. ... Whether I'm going to pinpoint his ribs? No. That's not my style. I'm going to attack him, hit him and disrupt any quarterback like I want to in any normal game."