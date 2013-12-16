Around the League

Presented By

Lions up against NFC North ropes after loss to Ravens

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 04:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After 14 games, the Detroit Lions' 2013 fate might very well have come down to a few inches in the bottom right corner of their very own goal post.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker booted one of the most clutch regular-season field goals in NFL history, sending it just over the crossbar from 61 yards out to lift the Baltimore to an 18-16 victory over the Lions.

Following Tucker's sixth field goal of the game and his 33rd consecutive try without a miss, the Ravens are suddenly in the divisional driver's seat. They will leapfrog the Bengals for the AFC North title if they win out.

The Lions, on the other hand, have dropped to third place in the NFC North. The Bears take the division if they win out. The same goes for the Packers.

After surrendering control of their fate, Detroit will resort to rooting hard for the Eagles and Steelers in Week 16.

Here's what else we learned in Monday's game:

  1. Tucker's night of superlatives illustrates the improvement at the position over the past couple of decades as well as the difficulty in choosing a Pro Bowl kicker this season. Former Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding retired as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 86.2 conversion rate on field goals. That's now an average season for a quality kicker. Tucker, Matt Prater of the Broncos, Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots and Graham Gano of the Panthers all have strong cases for the Pro Bowl squad.

Justin Tucker

  1. Matt Elam backed up his unwittingtrash talk with a game-clinching interception, but it was cornerback Jimmy Smith who kept Calvin Johnson under control the majority of the game. Billed as a potential lockdown corner coming out of Colorado, Smith has showed steady improvement over the course of his third NFL season. He's emerged as one of the Ravens' best defensive players since the start of October.
  1. Johnson drew twice as many targets as any other player on the roster. Detroit managed just two completions over seven yards in the first half. Outside of underutilized Packers reject Jeremy Ross, there's a distinct lack of playmaking ability from the rest of the wide receivers and tight ends. The Lions have been seeking a second fiddle to Johnson for half a decade. After swinging and missing on Titus Young and watching Ryan Broyles go down with season-ending injuries the past two years, the position will join cornerback atop the team's priority list in 2014.
  1. The Ravens entered the game with the fourth-lowest yards-per-carry average since the 1970 merger. A whopping 27 percent of their carries had gone for zero or negative yards. Ray Rice is starting to show signs of life, though. His second- and third-highest rushing figures of the season have come in the past two games. Although he's still stiff in the hips on his cuts, he's finally showing a semblance of burst on straight-ahead runs.
  1. If the running game is showing glimpses, the pass protection remains a concern. Joe Flacco has already been under pressure on more snaps than any other season in his career. He took too many hits in the second half of Monday's game.
  1. The Lions were once again done in by a lack of discipline. Johnson dropped two easy passes, giving him a career-high 10 for the season. Joique Bell stopped in the middle of the field to impede Kris Durham's route on Matthew Stafford's first interception. Detroit defenders were guilty of four big first-half penalties to help give the Ravens a 9-7 halftime lead. The coaching staff abandoned the run in key situations. The miscues have been a hallmark of this franchise, which is why Jim Schwartzfinds himself on the hot seat entering the final two games.
  1. The surging Ravens have won four straight and five of their last six games. If they beat the injury-depleted Patriots -- and the Dolphins handle the Jets and Bills -- the season finale at Cincinnati is shaping up as a "loser goes home" game for the Ravens and Bengals.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down the Cowboys' loss and every other Week 15 game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW