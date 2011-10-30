Lions' Tulloch becomes first to use 'Tebowing' on Tebow

Oh, you knew this was coming. You could see it from a mile away.
At some point, somebody was going to make a play on Tim Tebow -- maybe sack him, maybe intercept one of his passes -- and start Tebowing in celebration. The only question was who and when.
We received our answer Sunday, when Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch sacked the Broncos' quarterback in the first quarter and did the obvious.
So, what do you think? Did Tulloch do it right? Did he do it with grace?
Or do you prefer Tony Scheffler's version, which came one quarter later, after his 1-yard touchdown catch?