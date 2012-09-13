Lions' Titus Young won't be suspended for headbutt

Detroit Lions receiver Titus Young will not be suspended after he headbutted St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Week 1, the Detroit News reported.
"There shouldn't be (another incident)," Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson said. "Something happened last year (and) this year, so there shouldn't be another strike on that one."
A suspension for a personal foul would be heavy-handed. He was benched for the start of the third quarter against the Rams. But this isn't exactly strike two. Young was banished from the team facilities for part of the offseason after he sucker-punched teammate Louis Delmas.
The personal fouls aren't the end of the world, but the incidents are stacking up in Young's first two seasons. The team expected him to be more mature after the offseason punishment, and here they are again.
"He's worked hard, ready to go and contribute and do a great job for us," Lions offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "We've got great leadership. I think guys understand that, and he's still a young player. He learned just being accountable; that's a great place to start."