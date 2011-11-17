Lions taking us vs. them approach to rest of season

Unwilling to let this season float away, Detroit's receivers coach, Shawn Jefferson, took it upon himself to raise it up a notch Wednesday.
Gathering the team at midfield before practice, Jefferson led his players to chant: "(Expletive) them!"
(You can fill in the blank.)
Quarterback Matthew Stafford told the Detroit Free Press that it "absolutely" set the tone for an energized practice, but it wasn't directed at this week's opponent, the Panthers. It was meant for the growing list of doubters, everyone who's jumped off the bandwagon during a four-week stretch poisoned by three losses.
"It was a good (practice)," Stafford said. "I think we had that attitude coming out already. We were ready to go. We understood what happened, we watched the film, we learned from it, we put it behind us, and we're excited for a new week."
Yes, it's unlikely these Lions are the next team to visit Sesame Street, but that didn't appear to be on their bucket list anyway.