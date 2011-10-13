Lions safety Coleman lost for season with ankle injury

The Lions have placed safety Erik Coleman on season-ending injured reserve because of a left ankle injury, The Detroit News reported Thursday.
Coleman went down during the Lions' Week 4 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and didn't play the following week when Detroit beat the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football." Coleman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons in February, signed a one-year deal with the Lions before the lockout and made two tackles on special teams this season.
The Lions signed tight end Joe Jon Finley to take Coleman's place on the 53-man roster and will look to improve to 6-0 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.