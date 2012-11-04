Lions ride Leshoure's three TDs to win over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mikel Leshoure ran for three touchdowns, and Calvin Johnson got involved early as the Detroit Lions turned in their most complete victory of the season, 31-14 over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Detroit dominated from start to finish, building a three-score lead before halftime and coasting after the break. It was a much different feeling for the Lions (4-4), who trailed in the second half in each of their other wins.
Leshoure finished with 70 rushing yards and scored on runs of 7, 1 and 8 yards, becoming the first in franchise history to run for three touchdowns in the first half. Not even Hall of Famer Barry Sanders accomplished that feat.
