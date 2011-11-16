Around the League

Presented By

Lions replace Malone with Graham after Hester-related flub

Published: Nov 16, 2011 at 05:34 AM

We don't know if Robert Malone was explicitly told he'd be fired if he punted the ball directly to Devin Hester, but we suppose some things don't need to be said.

Malone's stay with the Detroit Lions lasted just one week despite a 49-yard average on five punts in Sunday's 37-13 loss to the Bears. Hester had returns of 29, 82 (for a touchdown) and 35 yards (negated by a penalty).

Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Tuesday that Malone was told to punt the ball out of bounds on Hester's second-quarter score.

"We tried to sideline that ball, but you ever play golf?" Schwartz said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "You try to hit it in the fairway, don't you? It goes in the woods. You're going to make par on the 18th hole to win a major championship and, 'How does he put it in the woods?' It's because it doesn't always go where you want. We wanted to sideline it, but that being said, our coverage wasn't very good. We got stacked up, particuarlly on the long one."

That's a swell analogy by Coach, but not one Malone would likely appreciate much after the Lions released him Tuesday. Detroit signed Ben Graham, a former Austrailian-rules football player, to take his place.

This game of punter musical chairs is in place because Ryan Donahue continues to be sidelined by a strained right quad he suffered while filling in for place kicker Jason Hanson at practice last week.

"I'm going to try to get out this week, probably Wednesday or Thursday," Donahue said. "I know we have our punt period Thursday so I want to try to test the waters a little bit Wednesday and see how it goes. But my mind was 120 percent to go on Friday, and my body's like, 'No way.' Can't will myself to play, but if I could I would."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW