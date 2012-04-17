Lions' Raiola has no plans to join concussion lawsuits

"It's worth it. It's totally worth it," Raiola told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday. "This is the best job in the world. I'd never trade it for anything, so I don't know if I could justify suing the league when I'm done, because it's given me up to this point, 11 years. Even though we've lost for 10, it's given me 11 years of fun. I have fun every time I step on the field, and I think that's what it's all about.