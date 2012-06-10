Lions need to avoid injury to be effective, DC says

In the (admittedly unlikely) case historians one day want to know what a truly helpless pass defense looked like early in the 21st century, a great place to begin is the final two games of the Detroit Lions' 2011 season.
Detroit surrendered a combined 946 passing yards and nine touchdowns to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 and the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs, creating epic highlight reels for Matt Flynn and Drew Brees in the process.
Lions defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham believes injury woes were a principal reason for Detroit's coverage nosedive. In his first meeting with the secondary this offseason, Cunningham explained the importance of staying healthy.
"We've really explained the facts of life to them," Cunningham said of that meeting, according to the Lions' team site. "I told them about a philosophy that we play violent defense, aggressive, between-the-lines, honest, fair and we're going to cover."
"But the most important thing is that we're available and accountable through the season. We can't have injuries."
Defensive backs missed a combined 28 games in 2011. The unit also suffered because of practices missed due to injury, according to Cunningham.
"The defensive backs in December missed 32 to 34 practices," he said. "The defensive line missed 33."
Cunningham wants his players to be in top physical condition, which will help in avoiding the nagging aches and pains that decrease performance. But many injuries amount to being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Cunningham can preach preparedness, but injuries are inevitable. He is running a "violent" defense, after all.