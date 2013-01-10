Around the League

Presented By

Lions' Ndamukong Suh settles civil lawsuit for $130K

Published: Jan 10, 2013 at 08:26 AM

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has settled a civil lawsuit for $130,000, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Suh crashed his 1970 Chevrolet Coupe into a light pole, drinking fountain and tree on Dec. 3, 2011 in Oregon, called 911 and was not charged in the accident. Saadia Van Winkle was a passenger in the car and told the Free Press she has constant back pain and a scar on her face from stitches. She received $85,000 after lawyer fees.

"We thought it was more than fair compensation," said Mike Lehner, Suh's lawyer. "All along, we recognized that she was going to get some amount of money to compensate her for her injuries. This was more than we think a jury would have given, but it ended the case for Ndamukong, and that's what we wanted."

Van Winkle originally sued for $1 million and claimed negligence, reckless driving and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"I'm relieved to be done with the lawsuit, but I still don't feel like this is behind me," Van Winkle said in an email to the Free Press. "I feel like I've spent the last year of my life tied to multiple medical appointments each week, so I'm trying to focus on making small steps in my progress instead of finding a permanent solution.

"Another reason I don't feel it's over is because I know he will continue to display this aggressive behavior, which is all he's done since the accident. When he kills someone or himself with his insane driving, I will be the first witness in line to share what I experienced."

Van Winkle chose not to sign a confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement as part of the settlement.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.