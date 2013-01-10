Lions' Ndamukong Suh settles civil lawsuit for $130K

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has settled a civil lawsuit for $130,000, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Suh crashed his 1970 Chevrolet Coupe into a light pole, drinking fountain and tree on Dec. 3, 2011 in Oregon, called 911 and was not charged in the accident. Saadia Van Winkle was a passenger in the car and told the Free Press she has constant back pain and a scar on her face from stitches. She received $85,000 after lawyer fees.
"We thought it was more than fair compensation," said Mike Lehner, Suh's lawyer. "All along, we recognized that she was going to get some amount of money to compensate her for her injuries. This was more than we think a jury would have given, but it ended the case for Ndamukong, and that's what we wanted."
Van Winkle originally sued for $1 million and claimed negligence, reckless driving and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
"I'm relieved to be done with the lawsuit, but I still don't feel like this is behind me," Van Winkle said in an email to the Free Press. "I feel like I've spent the last year of my life tied to multiple medical appointments each week, so I'm trying to focus on making small steps in my progress instead of finding a permanent solution.
"Another reason I don't feel it's over is because I know he will continue to display this aggressive behavior, which is all he's done since the accident. When he kills someone or himself with his insane driving, I will be the first witness in line to share what I experienced."
Van Winkle chose not to sign a confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement as part of the settlement.