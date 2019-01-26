Lions LB Trevor Bates arrested, facing three charges

According to the NYPD, Bates was arrested around 3 a.m. for failure to pay a cab fare in front of the Hampton Inn Hotel. He was then taken to the 115th Precinct without incident to be processed. Bates refused to be fingerprinted, the NYPD said. Bates said he did not like the officer in the area and when a sergeant entered the processing area, Bates punched the sergeant in the eye.