Lions' Jim Schwartz stays mum on Titus Young's status

Detroit Lions receiver Titus Young has not returned to the team's facility since punching teammate Louis Delmas in the face. Young is not under any official suspension, but the team is staying tight-lipped about his status.
"I think I addressed that a couple of days ago," Schwartz said at the Detroit Lions Charity Bocce Ball Tournament, via MLive.com. "That's the most I'm going to address it. When there is a change, I will address it again."
Multiple outlets have reported that Young is being disciplined by the team and has not been allowed to participate in this week's organized team activities. Schwartz's words seem to support that notion. DetroitLions.com reported that Young was not told to stay away from the facility, which doesn't make a lot of sense.
Schwartz indicated there are many ways a player can be disciplined.
"There's all kinds of different things," Schwartz said. "There's things that happen. There's some things that should be avoided. There's other things that can't be avoided. Every single situation is a little bit different.
"One thing you don't want to have, if you're on the field, fighting is a 15-yard penalty and cause for ejection. Those things are not good for us."
Neither are offseason fights. That's why Young is taking a timeout during a key team-building part of the year.