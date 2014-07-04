Lions' Ihedigbo: We definitely have championship DNA

Unless you were around during the Dwight Eisenhower administration, you have no life connection to a Lions team that could call itself a world champion. The Lions are 0-for-48 in Super Bowl tries and have struggled to simply crack the playoffs in the current century, with just a single one-and-done showing in 2011 over the past 14 years.
New Lions safety James Ihedigbo believes the current Lions have what it takes to snap one of the NFL's nastiest cold streaks.
"It's one of those things, you can feel it," Ihedigbo said, according to mlive.com. "With this team, I can feel the makings of a championship-DNA team. Are we willing to sacrifice? That's the question, and I know we are. There are guys in this locker room that are willing to pay the price, whatever it is, to put the work in to be a champion. Yeah, we definitely have that championship DNA."
Ihedigbo knows what it takes to be a Super Bowl champ. He appeared in all 20 games of the Baltimore Ravens' run to the Super Bowl XLVII title in 2013.
The Lions underwent substantial change following a 7-9 season. The coaching staff was replaced. Ihedigbo, wide receiver Golden Tate and first-round pick Eric Ebron were among those added to the mix.
"It's one of those things you can't really explain it, you can't really talk about it because people just won't understand it," Ihedigbo said of the culture change that makes a champion. "You just have to watch and see, and when it unfolds, it's going to be a special season."
Lions fans have gotten their hopes up before. Perhaps Ihedigbo knows something the rest of us don't. Check back in a few months.