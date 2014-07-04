Lions' Ihedigbo: We definitely have championship DNA

"It's one of those things, you can feel it," Ihedigbo said, according to mlive.com. "With this team, I can feel the makings of a championship-DNA team. Are we willing to sacrifice? That's the question, and I know we are. There are guys in this locker room that are willing to pay the price, whatever it is, to put the work in to be a champion. Yeah, we definitely have that championship DNA."