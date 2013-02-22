Lions GM to meet with Cliff Avril's agent about contract

Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew is getting mileage out of the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine.
Mayhew told reporters he plans to meet with defensive end Cliff Avril's agent on Friday to discuss a contract. He said the team is focusing on re-signing nine of its own free agents, including Avil, according to the Detroit News. He did not specify which nine of the Lions' 23 free agents he is targeting.
With just one defensive end under contract for the 2013 season, the Lions have made a potential contract with Avril a priority. However, they won't overpay him. While it's customary for the agent of a potential free agent to talk to general managers during the combine, it would take a big proposal from the Lions for Avril not to test free agency. The Lions currently can't afford that type of offer.
Mayhew also said he met with Matthew Stafford's agent Thursday night to discuss an extension for the quarterback. Talks "went well," he said.
Mayhew has said he'd like to extend Stafford's contract to keep the young quarterback with the Lions for the foreseeable future and potentially lower his salary cap number, similar to what he did with Calvin Johnson's contract extension last year.