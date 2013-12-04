Lions-Falcons London game to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons might have to borrow Wimbledon's strawberries and cream tradition for breakfast at Wembley.
The Week 8 showdown will mark the first time in league history that a game has started that early in the morning.
"We are excited about playing three regular-season games in the UK for the first time," NFL chief marketing officer Mark Waller said, "and debuting a new game time that we expect to be a hit with fans on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world."
I'm not looking forward to waking up in Los Angeles for a 6:30 a.m. kickoff after an epic Saturday night Halloween party. On second thought, though, what kind of NFL fan wouldn't enjoy a fourth window to watch football on Sundays?