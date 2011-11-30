Lions DT Suh set for Thursday hearing on suspension appeal

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's hearing for his appeal of a two-game, NFL-mandated suspension is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to a league source.
Hall of Fame lineman and former Oakland Raiders coach Art Shell has been jointly appointed and compensated by the league and NFL Players Association to be the appeals officer.
Suh learned Tuesday of his suspension for stomping on Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith's arm during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss. Suh promptly appealed the suspension, which has kept him from practicing with the Lions and barred him from team facilities.
If Suh loses his appeal, he would miss the Lions' game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and Dec. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
If Suh loses his appeal, the Lions could lean more on first-round draft pick Nick Fairley and veterans Sammie Lee Hill and Andre Fluellen to contribute.
"We do have depth at the defensive tackle position," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. "Nick Fairley is playing very well, as is Sammie Hill, and Corey Williams (Detroit's other starter) is probably playing the best football of his career. So we're going to be just fine."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.