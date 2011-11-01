Lions DT Suh says powwow with Goodell productive

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday in New York, and later said the sit-down clarified some of his questions about how the league perceives his play.
"I have gained a better understanding how I need to play the game to help my team win," Suh, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, wrote on his Facebook page. "I look forward to the rest of the season and doing everything we can to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Detroit."
Joining Suh in the meeting, which the second-year pro requested, were Lions coach Jim Schwatz and president Tom Lewand. The NFL said senior vice president of football operations Ray Anderson, football operations consultant Jeff Fisher, vice president of officiating Carl Johnson and vice president of football operations Merton Hanks joined Goodell in representing the league.
"Ndamukong plays the game with great skill and passion and is a major reason for the Lions' success this year," Goodell said in a statement released by the league. "In the course of our dialogue today, we reviewed video showing that Ndamukong has clearly made the adjustments to play consistently within the rules so that he can continue to help the team. We commend Ndamukong's leadership in taking the initiative to schedule today's meeting."
The Lions, aiming for their first playoff appearance this century, are 6-2 for the first time since 2007 and next play Nov. 13 at Chicago. Detroit hasn't won an NFL title since 1957, but Suh and his teammates are playing and talking with a lot of swagger these days.
Suh's rough play has led to $42,500 in fines since the Lions drafted him No. 2 overall in 2010 out of Nebraska.
Suh was fined twice during his rookie season for hits on Cleveland's Jake Delhomme in a preseason game and Chicago's Jay Cutler during the regular season. Suh shoved Cutler hard and high in the back and twisted Delhomme's face mask and slammed him to the ground.
In August, Suh was fined a third time after grabbing Cincinnati's Andy Dalton and throwing him to the turf after he had thrown the ball. Suh vowed back then that he wouldn't "by any means" change his game.
Suh previously expressed sympathy for officials who try to determine if he's playing within the rules.
"I really feel like I put the refs in a tough situation because of my strength," he said during the preseason.
