Lions DC paints Gates as old but cagey veteran on the block

If you listen to the criticism of Antonio Gates this season, you'd think the man needs a walker to get to the line of scrimmage at this point.
Last month, a Chargers team source was quoted as saying the seven-time Pro Bowl tight end -- who's dealt with foot problems in recent years -- was "old and fat."
On the eve of a pivotal matchup against the Chargers, Lions defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham had his own opinion to share.
"(Philip) Rivers looks for them (Gates and wide receiver Vincent Jackson) all the time," Cunningham said, according to MLive.com. "Gates, he's not doing the things he did five, six years ago, but he's gotten a lot smarter. His routes are exceptional. He sets you up. If a young guy covers him, you're in trouble. He knows exactly what he's doing and the quarterback feels him."
OK, so Cunningham didn't assassinate Gates like that team source did in November. But it's interesting how this commentary on his game continues to come up.
Slow or not, Gates remains a productive tight end at age 31. He has 55 catches for 632 yards and six touchdowns, playing on injured feet that would cause lesser men to curl up in the fetal position.
Are his numbers as good as what he was putting up in his 2004-to-2009 heyday? No, but he'd still find his way into the starting lineup of more teams than not.