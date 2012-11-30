Lions DC: Matt Schaub shouldn't comment about others

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham has to be just about set when it comes to talking about his team's 34-31 overtime loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.
After all, who can forget Cunningham's prodigious punt of his playbook after Jim Schwartz's challenge-flag folly allowed a bogus Texans touchdown to stand? CBS cameras gave Cunningham's theatrics the slow-motion treatment -- a scene from "Varsity Blues" come to life.
On Friday, Cunningham expressed his displeasure with comments made by Houston quarterback Matt Schaub, who called Ndamukong Suh "not Texan-worthy" after the Lions defensive tackle's infamous groin kick in that same game.
"You never make derogatory statements about another player and another team," Cunningham said. "If you say that, then say it behind closed doors and keep it that way. But you don't come out in the paper and start saying things like that.
"And, you know, I'm sure Matt's a great guy and he got caught up in the emotions. And I'll forgive him for it -- this time."
Cunningham clearly believes Suh -- whom the NFL fined $30,000 for the kick -- has been unfairly portrayed.
"I saw the play. I agree whoever said it on national TV that he has to have eyes in the back of his head," Cunningham said. "That's the first thing I said. I thought I was ridiculous. I'm so tired of having to say things like that, but it's true."