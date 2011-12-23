Lions DC Cunningham on city of Detroit: 'I belong here'

"They talk about Detroit like it is old New York. It is not right," he said. "We want to prove that point. They call us over-aggressive and, yeah, we are. We play for a big reason. We play for this city and for the state and -- I got to stop -- I am telling you, it gets to me, talking about that, because I feel like I belong here. I look around and people work for a living here. When I drive in about 4 a.m., it looks like a traffic jam. I finally figure out where they all go. They go to work."