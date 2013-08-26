Lions coach Jim Schwartz mum on Ziggy Ansah's injury

Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah left Sunday's practice during stretching drills with two trainers and a towel covering his head. The walkout occurred a day after a hit during a non-padded practice left the first-round draft pick appearing dazed, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"I don't have any comment on anybody's physical condition," Schwartz said. "We don't have to give any injury reports right now and anything going into the season, particularly this late, is a competitive thing. Unless it's somebody that's long term or somebody that's had surgery, I'll let you know on those, but otherwise we'll just go with the injury reports."
It's a good business move by Schwartz to defer comment until he is forced to by NFL policy.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft has been dynamic this preseason. Ansah's shown the strength to take on NFL blockers and has a heady nose for the ball.
The entirety of the Lions' starting defensive line missed Sunday's practice. Ndamukong Suh (undisclosed injury) and Jason Jones (knee) missed their second consecutive practice. Nick Fairley, with his left hand in a cast after injuring it during Thursday's preseason win over the New England Patriots, left after one-on-one drills, according to the Detroit News.
While there is no reason to believe the line won't be ready for the season opener, the Lions need all their defensive line starters healthy -- especially the dynamic Ansah -- to help hide some question marks at linebacker and in the secondary.