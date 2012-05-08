Lions' Calvin Johnson roars on 'Madden NFL 13' cover

EA Sports unveiled its cover for "Madden NFL 13" on Tuesday, with Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson splashed front and center.
Johnson fended off Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the championship round of the bracket-style competition voted on by fans. It was tight, with Megatron taking 52 percent of the 651,736 votes cast, according to the Detroit News.
We love the gritty attitude of this year's cover: Motor City on the horizon below the threat of storm clouds. Ford Field awaits its next victim.
When Peyton Hillis won last year's cover, his season unraveled fast. Megatron, like Hillis, dismissed the idea of a cover curse, and we hope Johnson puts those theories to bed.
The difference here might be the situation at hand: Where Hillis fell to pieces in Cleveland's fragile, stiff offense, Johnson is already established as one of the game's brightest stars. Matched with quarterback Matthew Stafford and Detroit's nasty defense, there's nothing to suggest a letdown. This time around, the fans got it right.
