Lionel Vital, Lake Dawson interviewing for Bucs' GM job

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Tampa Bay will conduct second interviews with Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Lionel Vital, according to sources informed of the Bucs' search. Vital's interview will take place Tuesday.
Vital was promoted to his position last season when David Caldwell took the general manager position in Jacksonville. Vital has spent 23 years in scouting and player personnel roles across the NFL, according to the Falcons' official website.
Dawson is in his second year as the Titans' VP and seventh with the organization. The Miami Dolphins also interviewed Dawson for their general manager position, the team announced Sunday.
Here are other GM tidbits we learned Tuesday:
- Detroit Lions senior personnel director Brian Xanders will interview for the Miami Dolphins' general manager position, Rapoport reported. The interview will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a source informed of the search. Xanders was the Denver Broncos' GM from 2009-2012.
- NFL Media's Jeff Darlington noted that while Vital is the leading candidate for the Bucs' position, we shouldn't count out Washington Redskins director of personnel, Morocco Brown.
