Linsane talk? Tuck says Knicks are the new Giants

Unless you live under a rock fortified by a moat and barbed wire, you've by now heard Knicks guard Jeremy Lin be described as the NBA's answer to Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow.
It's a tenuous connection (both are human and Christian!), though there's no denying they have each acted as human defibrillators for their respective teams.
With a win over the defending champion Mavericks on Sunday, Lin and the Knicks are now 8-1 in their last nine games. Like many New Yorkers, Justin Tuck has followed Lin's rise, though he sees a different NFL comparison.