Lineman defends Redskins nickname on Twitter

On the same day the Washington Redskins' official site posted the first of what might actually be a series of news items about high school pride for their shared nickname, Redskins offensive tackle Jordan Black offered his opinion on the matter.
It went about as well as you might imagine.
The two messages began a spirited debate between Black and hundreds of Twitter users who found his viewpoint, well, obtuse. Black at one point mentions his great grandmother was full-blooded Apache, because, isn't that always a component in these type of debates?
Feel free to navigate over to Black's Twitter feed for all the social media discourse you can stomach.