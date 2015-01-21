Limited tickets available for Super Bowl XLIX Media Day

There are many media sessions, news conferences and the like in the world of modern professional sports -- but there is only one Super Bowl Media Day.
Thousands of credentialed media members annually descend upon the year's host location of the biggest event in sports -- this year, the greater Phoenix area -- to gather the best soundbytes from the game's participants. Some engage in the event as part of their employment, while others arrive costumed in hopes of attracting national attention. Either way, it's quite the spectacle to see.
Fans will again get such a unique opportunity to witness Media Day, fueled by Gatorade, firsthand from the stands at U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Limited quantities of tickets remain for those interested in experiencing the spectacle that has spawned such memorable moments as the verbal exchange via reporters between Shannon Sharpe and Ray Buchanan prior to Super Bowl XXXII, or Marshawn Lynch's "Just about that action, boss" before Seattle's triumph in New Jersey last February.
Those in attendance will also receive a gift bag that includes a radio to tune into the day's coverage on NFL Network, including some individual player interviews. Cheerleader and player appearances will also be included in the day, as well as autograph sessions with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and quarterback Drew Stanton.
Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com. All seating for the event will be reserved. Tickets are $28.50.