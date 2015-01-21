Limited tickets available for Super Bowl XLIX Media Day

Fans will again get such a unique opportunity to witness Media Day, fueled by Gatorade, firsthand from the stands at U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Limited quantities of tickets remain for those interested in experiencing the spectacle that has spawned such memorable moments as the verbal exchange via reporters between Shannon Sharpe and Ray Buchanan prior to Super Bowl XXXII, or Marshawn Lynch's "Just about that action, boss" before Seattle's triumph in New Jersey last February.