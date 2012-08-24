Levi Brown put on injured reserve by Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed Levi Brown on injured reserve, meaning the big left tackle won't play this season.
Brown tore his right triceps in the Cardinals' 31-27 preseason victory over the Oakland Raiders a week ago and underwent surgery this week.
The Cardinals also released a dozen players, including cornerback Marshay Green. In addition, Arizona waived-injured running back Thomas Clayton (knee) and fullback Jared Crank (neck).
The moves get Arizona to the 75-man roster limit required of NFL teams by Monday.
In addition to Green, those released are defensive tackle Landon Cohen, wide receiver Gino Crump, safety Eddie Elder, wide receiver Jaymar Johnson, wide receiver Tre Gray, fullback Reagan Maui'a, linebacker Marcus McGraw, linebacker Zack Nash, cornerback James Nixon, kicker-punter Ricky Schmitt and linebacker Paul Vassallo.
