Levi Brown now on Pittsburgh Steelers' injured reserve

Not exactly the stuff of legend.
Two weeks after the Steelerstraded a conditional draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the uneven left tackle, Brown has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced. The move comes two days after Brown suffered a freak triceps injury during pregame warm-ups before Sunday's win over the New York Jets. The trade, however, will not cost the Steelers a draft pick, since Brown had to be on the active roster for five weeks, according to the Arizona Republic.
That tilt would have marked Brown's first snaps with the Steelers, but instead he goes on the shelf having never played a down for Pittsburgh. His absence leaves the team with a combination of Mike Adams and Kelvin Beachum at left tackle and Marcus Gilbert on the right side, with Guy Whimper available in a pinch.
The Steelers also placed tight end/fullback David Johnson on IR after he sustained a wrist injury against Gang Green. To fill the pair of vacancies, Pittsburgh signed free-agent tight end Richard Gordon and promoted cornerback Isaiah Green off the practice squad.
It's anyone's guess what sort of conditional draft pick Arizona nets from this debacle. It almost seems unfair that the annual selection process goes just seven rounds deep.