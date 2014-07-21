Let's watch rookies react to their 'Madden' ratings

The best things about being drafted:
1) You're now in, you know, the NFL.
2) You can (potentially) buy your mom a house.
3) You will become a player in Madden.
They can't take that last one away from you, either. Everybody goes through a Madden phase, and that might be especially true for NFL rookies who spend endless hours in dorms and team hotels during college.
In the video above, we see first-round draft picks learn their rating in Madden NFL 15. No one seems particularly satisfied. Most seem outright offended.
We especially enjoy Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who feels his rating (traditionally out of 100) "would have to be like ... an area code."
The good news for the rooks: There are, shall we say, back-door routes to ensure your own dominance. If you don't like your Madden rating, you can always create an unstoppable athlete in your name and likeness, then proceed to destroy.
This is how Dan Hanzus had 56 sacks for the New York Jets in the Madden with Eddie George on the cover.
