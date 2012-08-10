Lessons learned from Friday's NFL preseason games

Ryan Tannehill played like a potential starter in Miami. The Jets quarterbacks and Cardinals quarterbacks collectively went 0-for-4. The Bengals are suddenly banged up.
There was a lot going on during the second big night of the preseason. Here's what we learned:
» There was something almost subversive about watching talked-aboutBengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict end Tim Tebow's night with a diving interception. It was a fitting conclusion to a rough night for the Jets passing attack. Tebow and Mark Sanchez struggled just like they have in training camp with only 48 yards on 14 passing attempts. Straight outta Cortland.
» Tebow picked up a few extra first downs on the ground, but there really wasn't much to draw from this performance. The Jets offense struggled equally in all phases.
» Still, the Bengals had the more worrisome night. They lost four starters in the first 20 minutes, including middle linebacker Ray Maualuga and defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
» Bart Scott couldn't hang in pass coverage with Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. That's a flashback to 2011.
» A.J. Green dropped a potential short touchdown with Darrelle Revis in coverage, ruining what would have been a beautiful long drive by the Bengals offense.
» Ryan Tannehill was the NFL story of the night. With David Garrard recovering from knee surgery, there will be pressure to speed up the rookie's development. It was only one preseason game, but he looked the part. Tannehill was not afraid to throw the ball into tight coverage. He throws well on the run and showed some touch.
» Tannehill's 167-yard, one-touchdown effort came with and against backups. It will be telling to see if Joe Philbin tests Tannehill with the starters next week.
» Matt Moore did nothing to erase what has reportedly been a slow training camp for him. The additional reps in coach Joe Philbin's offense should help him out too over the next few weeks.
» Chad Johnson was quiet, killing a drive with a drop on the only pass that came his way. Johnson's old teammate in New England, Tiquan Underwood, meanwhile, had three catches for 76 yards for the Buccaneers.
» Bucs rookie linebacker Lavonte David was all over the field. He looks like an impact player and immediate starter for Tampa.
» Running back Doug Martin's numbers weren't flashy (seven carries for 21 yards), but he showed a nice ability to take a hit and keep his balance. The Bucs' running game numbers were down because of a lot of short-yardage attempts.
» Our Browns correspondent Marc Sessler says Browns rookie Brandon Weedenlooked a lot better than his ugly box score indicated. Weeden looked calm and showed a strong arm. We'll take Sessler's word for it.
» Colt McCoy did what Colt McCoy does. He moved the ball, gave the team some energy, but had no points to show for it.
» Cleveland's starters looked sloppy overall. They had eight first-half penalties and the Lions pass rush forced two turnovers.
» Blaine Gabbert led a touchdown drive on Jacksonville's opening possession. The rest of his night didn't go so great, but that's a start.
» There was a moment Friday when "David Carr" was trending worldwide on Twitter and "Tim Tebow" was not. We're not really sure why, although Carr did throw two touchdowns.
» Jaguars receivers Mike Thomas and Brian Robiskie both had big games. They are battling for a roster spot.
» Giants rookie running back David Wilson showed why he is a boom-or-bust type of player. He had four runs for no gain or negative yardage. He had two runs over 15 yards and 2 catches for 26 yards. Just what defenses facing the Giants need: another explosive offensive player to worry about.
» The Cardinals are no closer to finding a starting quarterback. John Skelton and Kevin Kolb combined to go 4-of-11 for 56 yards and an interception. There's no point separating them at the moment.
» The Brian Daboll era is off to a good start in Kansas City. Matt Cassel and his new offensive coordinator helped the Chiefs' starters score two touchdowns in their first two possessions.
» Peyton Hillis has enjoyed a strong training camp. He backed it up with 55 yards on five touches.
» These 49ers look familiar. They rushed for almost 200 yards in the first half alone. Alex Smith led an eight-play drive that took up almost eight minutes with only 16 passing yards.
» Kendall Hunter looked explosive and Brandon Jacobs converted a few short-yardage situations. The 49ers' backfield is as deep as any in the league.
» 49ers backup Colin Kaepernick reminded everyone what an explosive athlete he is on a 78-yard touchdown run. He's battling Josh Johnson for the No. 2 job behind Smith and remains the favorite.
» Two drives, two field goals for Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder against a strong defense. Not bad.
That will do it from Around the League headquarters in New York. Our Thursday night six-game wrapup is right here. See you Saturday night for two games.