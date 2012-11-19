Less Tim Tebow helps Mark Sanchez find rhythm

Mark Sanchez finally found his groove in Sunday's 27-13 win over the St. Louis Rams. The New York Jets' starting quarterback enjoyed one of his better days of the year in a game that barely involved Tim Tebow.
Tebow took just three snaps with the offense against the Rams, but Sanchez insists play count wasn't a factor.
"I think that's just the way things worked out today," Sanchez said after the game, via The Star-Ledger. "But whatever (offensive coordinator Tony Sparano) and (coach) Rex (Ryan) and those guys need us to do, we should be able to go out there and execute in our system and keep rolling."
Tebow was more active in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which irked Sanchez at one point. The starter was seen tossing his arms up in frustration after Tebow was inserted into the game following a 32-yard completion by Sanchez.
New York's ugly season has prompted calls for more Tebow, not less. It's easy to forget that Sanchez himself is a developing quarterback, and developing quarterbacks need reps. Sanchez isn't a numbers guy (he was 15-of-20 passing for 178 yards with a touchdown Sunday), but his "rhythm game" means fewer ghastly turnovers and enough production to move the offense.