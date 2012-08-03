Leslie Frazier: Vikings' Jared Allen will get more rest

Allen was the best pass rusher in the NFL last season, leading the league with 22 sack. According to Football Outsiders Almanac 2012, Allen led the league in "QB Knockdowns," defined as sacks plus quarterback hits, with 35. One way the Vikings could help keep Allen fresh, and not hurt the team, would be to alleviate him from special teams duties. Over the last four seasons, Allen has logged nearly 300 additional snaps on special teams, including 90 plays in 2011.