Leslie Frazier: Vikings 'distracted' by hot-seat talk

The coach acknowledged Tuesday he felt the speculation about his job status served as a distraction in the days leading up to Minnesota's 42-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
"I thought about that a week ago because there were some reports out there and I didn't really talk to our guys about it, but this morning in our team meeting I felt like I needed to address it with our players," Frazier said Tuesday during a conference call, according to The Detroit News. "I want them to just concentrate on their jobs, not to be worried about the coach or what's going on with me. They need to concentrate on this game, this game plan and not let that become a distraction."
"I felt like last week when I didn't address it, it did become a distraction, and I don't want it to be."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last Monday that the Vikings likely were to go in another direction in 2014. Frazier is believed to be well-liked within the organization, but Rapoport has been told Minnesota will target a young coach -- likely a current NFL assistant -- with "star power."
The 3-11-1 Vikings close the season Sunday against Jim Schwartz and the Detroit Lions. A day later, the two coaches might have something "grim" in common.